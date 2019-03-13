Juice Bar Challenge

A family business in Egypt has come up with a very sweet promotion.

A local juice bar is challenging people to drink more than three gallons of a popular Egyptian juice out of a huge glass.

The young owner of the business introduced the challenge to boost business.

Teams of three can win free vouchers to drink the sugarcane juice for six months if they finish three large jugs.

Winners also get about $5.50 in cash.

Losing teams have to pay the same amount.

The owner says he's had a big turnout.

The "Sugarcane Challenge" has turned the juice bar into a battleground for enthusiastic competitors in the northern Egyptian city of Tanta.

Sugarcane juice is a popular drink in Egypt, with small shops selling the sweet treat scattered around the country.

In case you're wondering, the juice in one of those big hurricane glasses weighs about 26 pounds.

