Jailbreak Gone Wrong: Inmate Falls Through Ceiling!

Viral Videos

Video from Ohio's Montgomery County Jail shows an inmate fall out of the ceiling and into the arms of guards while attempting to escape.

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN/NBC News)  Surveillance footage from Ohio’s Montgomery County Jail shows the moment a woman’s escape attempt came to an unexpected end.

In the video, 42-year-old Jessica Boomershine can be seen falling from a drop ceiling, into the arms of guards waiting below.

A handful of other occupants in the room where she was being held watched her use a chair to climb into the ceiling, and had alerted nearby guards to the situation.

Boomershine was facing charges for kidnapping and assaulting an elderly man.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ujyfM8 

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss