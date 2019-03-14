Viral Videos

Illegal Entry Kids Used As Decoy

Posted: Mar 14, 2019

Surveillance video at the US Mexico border shows children being used as decoys.

The incident happened Monday.

A person drops two girls, ages six and nine, over the border and then drives away.

Border Agents vacate their posts to help the girls.

That allows ten people to enter the country.

All ten were able to avoid capture.

No word on the condition of the girls.

They were taken to a border station for processing.

