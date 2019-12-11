Hungry cat with head stuck in ramen packet

One officer comes to a cat's rescue when the animal gets its head stuck in a ramen noodle package.

(FOX NEWS) — Law enforcement lending a helping hand to a cat in a sticky situation.

An officer from the Cabazon, California Sheriff’s Station coming across a hectic scene while recently on patrol.

His body camera capturing this video of a cat with its head stuck in a bag of ramen noodles.

To make matters more stressful, the feline was also being teased by a dog.

At first, this little guy gives a whole new meaning to the term scaredy cat.

Blindly running away during the officer’s initial rescue attempt.

However, the sergeant didn’t give up and was able to finally get close enough to help it escape.

Once freed, the cat quickly dashed off with the nearby dog following in hot pursuit.

