Hungry Bear Steals Dumpster

(NBC News) Surveillance video shows a hungry bear stealing a dumpster in Lyons, Colorado.

In the video, the bear can be seen sniffing around the dumpster, in hopes of enjoying a late-night snack.

The bear then tries to open the lid, but the locks on the dumpster deny him entry.

After a few tries, the bear gives up, and decides to just take the whole thing with him.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife say the bear dragged the dumpster out of the gate and down the street, before eventually leaving it behind.

