Horse runs loose for miles on California highway before hitting Mercedes

ENCINITAS, Calif. – A wild scene played out over the weekend when a horse got away from its owner and ran for miles down a Southern California highway.

It happened Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a horse that escaped its owner near Del Mar North Beach, not far from the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The Arabian horse, named Bliss, continued north along the road for about 30 minutes until it reached Vulcan Avenue near Encinitas Boulevard, where it was reunited with its owner.

“Chasing this horse up the highway,” said Leora Lang, a witness who captured video and pictures of the incident. “It was unbelievable.”

Lang said it started when a group of people in an advanced horse riding class took the animals into the ocean. That’s when one got spooked by the waves.

“A surfer came and tried to get the horse back to shore,” added Lang. “The horse bolted right passed the trainer.”

The horse then ran about six miles and slammed into a moving Mercedes-Benz in Encinitas. Witnesses said the horse fell on its side then got back up.

KSWB called the veterinarian hospital where the horse was taken. Doctors there said Monday that the horse is expected to make a full recovery.

Neither the horse’s owner nor any other people were injured.