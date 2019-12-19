Highway Patrol Troopers Rescue Runaway Dog

Utah Highway Patrol troopers shut down Interstate 215 over the weekend to rescue a dog who ran away from the organization trying to find her a permanent home.

It was supposed to be a routine drop-off at the VCA All Pet Animal Hospital in Taylorsville after 68 dogs were transported there from high-kill animal shelters in New Mexico and Juarez, Mexico.

Foster parents were there to greet the dogs in the parking lot. But after a long drive, the volunteers were struggling to get one dog out of her kennel. Then, just as they planned to bring her inside, she bolted out into the parking lot and around buildings with 15 people chasing after her.

Minutes later, the chihuahua mix was on the I-215 onramp and headed for the freeway.

“They opted to do what’s called a slowdown where they kind of weave in front of traffic,” said Sergeant Mary Kaye Lucas.

Lucas’ troopers soon found the dog and cornered her near a sound wall.

After evading capture and disaster on the freeway, the dog met her match with Lucas, who happened to have just the right tools – a leash to make sure she wouldn’t escape and a wool blanket.

“I just had a blanket and a leash,” she said. “I kind of scooped her up with the blanket and she calmed right down.”

Video from inside the cruiser shows Lucas carrying the freezing dog back to her car and gently loading her into the back seat.

Community Animal Welfare Society is still searching for a permanent home for the dog, but they think they’ve found a name for her: Freeway.

