High winds topple Home Depot sign on Georgia

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s the Home Depot sign on Georgia or rather what used to be it.
It was blown over because of the high winds.
No one was hurt, and no cars were hit.
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- ‘Don’t risk it’: Grand Canyon officials share photo of hikers on steep, icy trail
- Power Rankings: Coaches on the hot seat
- Dog tag of fallen WWII soldier found almost exactly 75 years after he was killed
- Video shows school bus driver drinking beer while picking up students, police say
- 4 Your Health: Gold’s Gym tip of the week