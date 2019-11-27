High winds topple Home Depot sign on Georgia

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s the Home Depot sign on Georgia or rather what used to be it.

It was blown over because of the high winds.

No one was hurt, and no cars were hit.

