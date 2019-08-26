Hasbro releases socialism-themed Monopoly game

The toy company's latest parody of the classic board game sparking a debate on social media with many saying the political joke is misplaced.

(FOX NEWS) – A parody version of an iconic board game is taking social media by storm.

Hasbro, makers of the classic “Monopoly” board game, rolling out a socialism-themed Monopoly board.

With the tagline “winning is for capitalists,” the new game intentionally goes against the point of the original, in which players try to scarf up real estate and force others into bankruptcy.

“Monopoly Socialism” is community focused, but some say it makes fun of ideas such as vegan restaurants, all-winners school and environmentalism.

One Twitter user even calling the game “mean-spirited” and “illinformed” claiming it doesn’t truly understand socialism.

The game is available on Amazon for just under 45 dollars.