Hard Landing Caught On Camera

(WESH/NBC News) Two people are safe after the plane they were traveling in Thursday landed without landing gear at Daytona Beach International Airport.
The Cessna Citation Mustang landed at the airport around 12:45 p.m., sending up massive sparks as it skidded to a halt.
Some flights had to be re-routed to other airports after the incident.
It’s unclear when the runway will be able to be reopened.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2Pbr4g6
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- City of Amarillo: GPS Fleet tracking system helps city save more than $19,000 a month
- Hunter kills 488-pound feral hog in Liberty County
- Sod Poodles announce reading program presented by Kumon
- Doctors Partner With Barbershops to Save Lives
- Crockett police search for elderly woman; nephew wanted in connection to her disappearance