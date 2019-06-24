Grandmother and baby rescued from a fire in Missouri

A dramatic rescue from a burning house is caught on camera in Missouri.

An officer's body cam recording the scene in Hazelwood on Friday.

The tense moments when the police arrive to cries for help from the basement window.

The officer immediately kicked in the window and pulled a toddler to safety.

Then with the help of a neighbor, her grandmother was also rescued as flames shot through the first floor of the house.

Both the child and her grandmother suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.