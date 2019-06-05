Grandfather uses chalk to draw crosswalk back into Massachusetts street

Just a little bit of chalk and some determination is all one man needed to create this crosswalk in Roxbury, Massachusetts.

And yes, the crosswalk complete with drawings of children is made entirely of chalk.

Neighbors say the city repaved the street a few weeks ago but never repainted the crosswalk.

A woman filed a complaint about the missing crosswalk on the city’s 3-1-1 system and said it was her grandfather who took matters into his own hands drawing the crosswalk in hopes of getting cars to slow down.

The city’s public works department says the crosswalk was scheduled to be repainted three separate times but weather issues delayed the process.

The department hopes to have the crosswalk repainted later this week.