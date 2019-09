A little girl living in a Chicago suburb got the scare of her life after a coyote tried to grab her while she was playing in her front yard.

Chicago, Ill (WMAQ) — A coyote chased a young girl playing in her front yard in Chicago Tuesday morning.

The frightening moment was caught on security video.

You can see the child preparing to get on a tree swing when the coyote runs into the yard.

The girl runs away from the animal and it chases her into her home before running away.

The girl’s family says she was frightened but unharmed.

Her mother alerted officials with the Dupage County Forest Preserve.