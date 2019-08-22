Giant inflatable outdoor Twister game

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re running out of ideas for summer fun check out this giant twister board.

That’s right.

It’s a jumbo version of the iconic 1960s board game.

Instead of the traditional four-player maximum, this 15-foot by 15-foot inflatable can fit up to 10 players.

The same rules still apply, but it’s a bit more expensive than the original game with a hefty price tag of $2,000.

You’ll also get an air blower and a giant spinning wheel with your purchase.

If you’re ready to take Twister to the next level, you can find it on hammacher.com.