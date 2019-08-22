Breaking News
‘No viable evidence that foul play led to the death of Thomas Brown,’ Texas Attorney General says; Investigation suspended

Giant inflatable outdoor Twister game

News
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re running out of ideas for summer fun check out this giant twister board.

That’s right.

It’s a jumbo version of the iconic 1960s board game.

Instead of the traditional four-player maximum, this 15-foot by 15-foot inflatable can fit up to 10 players.

The same rules still apply, but it’s a bit more expensive than the original game with a hefty price tag of $2,000.

You’ll also get an air blower and a giant spinning wheel with your purchase.

If you’re ready to take Twister to the next level, you can find it on hammacher.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss