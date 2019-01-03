Viral Videos

Giant Backpack Sells Out

By:

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 09:57 AM CST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 09:57 AM CST

A Japanese company is super-sizing the backpack.

It's called the Backpacker's Closet and is sold by Plywood.

It's big enough for all your emotional baggage or you can even fit a small child in them.

The massive accessory is meant to be ideal for camping or storing clothes.

It's sold in three different colors - beige, olive, and black.

And it's apparently all the rage in Japan. They have sold out even with the hefty price tag of about $250 dollars.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News