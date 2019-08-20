Get paid to eat and drink on a Croatian cruise

(FOX NEWS) – If you love food, wine and island hopping Cruise Croatia may want to hire you.

The cruise liner is looking for a taste tester to hop aboard its new gourmet cruise.

For seven nights, you will sail around the Croatian coastline while eating food and drinking wine for free.

The best part?

You’ll get paid about 555 dollars for your troubles.

The luxury ship sets sail next October from split and finishes Dubrovnik.

Along the way, you’ll visit an oyster farm, swim in front of waterfalls, and tour “Game of Thrones” filming locations.

Just report back on all the meals and dining experiences during the trip to earn your paycheck.

Food and wine enthusiasts have until September 4th to submit their application online.