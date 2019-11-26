Get paid 40k to watch golden retrievers

A couple in London is looking for a live-in housekeeper to look after their two dogs. In return, the caretaker will get about $40,000 a year plus room and board.

Calling all dog lovers. Applications for your dream job are now being accepted.

A couple in London is looking for someone to take care of their two golden retrievers and they’re willing to pay up to $40,000 a year.

But, it’s not just your average dog sitting gig.

You’ll get to live in a six-story town house in Knightsbridge while the couple is away traveling.

In addition to watching over the pooches, you’ll also be responsible for some light cooking, running errands and doing the laundry.

The ideal candidate has a passion for dog care and good house-keeping experience.

To apply, visit the listing on the silver swan recruitment website.

