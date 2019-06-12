Gator bites Louisiana deputy's car
It seems an alligator was taking a bite out of crime in Louisiana.
Or rather the crimestoppers.
This 8-foot gator escaped authorities in Caddo Parish after it sunk its teeth into a deputy's car.
It was spotted Monday night in the middle of Highway One.
Deputies tried to contain the gator while waiting for wildlife officials to remove it.
