Gator bites Louisiana deputy's car

It seems an alligator was taking a bite out of crime in Louisiana.

Or rather the crimestoppers.

This 8-foot gator escaped authorities in Caddo Parish after it sunk its teeth into a deputy's car.

It was spotted Monday night in the middle of Highway One.

Deputies tried to contain the gator while waiting for wildlife officials to remove it.
 

