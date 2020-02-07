Food Fight! Grocery Store Brawl Caught On Camera

(WSMV/NBC News) An all-out food fight at a Nashville, Tennessee grocery store was caught on camera Monday.
Amanda Cook was waiting in the check out line when the brawl began and a jug of juice flew past her.
“Once the juice started flying, I was like, “Oh this is good!” Cook says.
Cook says the fight began after a 15-year-old girl appeared to believe a cashier was talking about her. She left, then came back into the store with another woman.
“It escalated really quickly,” Cook says.
Read more: http://bit.ly/31BzKBj
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Pups Graduate From Prison
- 92nd Oscars Air This Sunday
- High-Tech Mask Offers Better Breathing
- Mobile Voting: Ballots On Your Smartphone?
- Caught On Camera: Puppies Saved From Gas Pump Fire