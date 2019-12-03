Folgers viral commercial

A new ad campaign, featuring the 'Folgers Morning Harmonizers,' takes the coffee giant's well known jingle into the bathroom for a hilariously awkward moment with an in-law.

(NBC NEWS) — For decades, Folgers ads have pulled at the heartstrings during the holiday season.

The iconic ad from 1986 of the older brother coming home just in time for Christmas.

It ran for 17 years before an updated version replaced it.

Now the coffee giant is aiming to tickle your funny bone.

In a new ad campaign, featuring the ‘Folgers Morning Harmonizers,’ the group takes the well known jingle into the bathroom and an awkward encounter with an in-law.

The spot is gaining a lot of traction online.

Folgers says when your “morning run; involves running away with your eyes closed. The Folgers Choir shows up to turn things around with a hot cup of coffee and a song.