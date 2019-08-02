Florida realtor uses house fire photo to sell property

Hot property: A Florida real estate agent uses house fire photo as marketing hook for a property.

Call it a hot property.

A real estate agent in Florida is using a photo of a house on fire — as a marketing hook for a property.

This old condemned home doesn’t look much like hot real estate, but wait until you see the listing.

It may be the first “fire sale” on Zillow.

The listing shows a photo of a Saint Pete home on fire that you can buy for $99,000.

That marketing strategy is realtor Dylan Jaeck’s idea.

Real Estate Agent Dylan Jaeck says, “It’s a smoking hot deal. Posted to the internet and people liked it and now i’ve got realtors calling about it.”

Jake says he decided to use the fire photo for two reasons:

To get attention and so that potential buyers realize they’re really only buying the lot.

The home has to be demolished from the fire damage.

Jaeck says, “The reason why we put the fire picture up is so you know that this property has to be torn down and you can build a new dream spec home.”

John Welch lives next to the burnt up home.

Welch says he’s the one who took the photo that’s now going viral.

John Welch says, “My nephew called me this morning and said ‘your picture’s in the paper’ and I go ‘what!'”

Welch gave us a few other photos of the home that caught on fire about nine months ago.

Jaeke says he’s getting all kinds of feedback about his hot real estate marketing.

Jaeck says, “It’s creative marketing. It’s a niche. I got people talking about. You want to see this house, you want to know where it’s at and potentially it could bring me a buyer.”

Jake says he is getting some negative feedback from other realtors who are calling his posting very unprofessional.