Florida fisherman catches 350-lb grouper

(CNN) — A man in Florida has a fish story to tell — a huge one!
But this one is true.
The fisherman caught a Warsaw Grouper weighing a whopping 350-pounds!
It was caught with a hook and line in December in roughly 600-feet of water.
Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimate the fish is 50-years-old.
That makes it the oldest sample they’ve ever collected for their program.
Warsaw Groupers can grow to nearly eight-foot long and can weigh up to nearly 600-pounds.
The largest one ever caught in florida was nearly 440-pounds.