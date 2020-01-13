Florida fisherman catches 350-lb grouper

A fisherman in Florida hauls in a monster catch.

(CNN) — A man in Florida has a fish story to tell — a huge one!

But this one is true.

The fisherman caught a Warsaw Grouper weighing a whopping 350-pounds!

It was caught with a hook and line in December in roughly 600-feet of water.

Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimate the fish is 50-years-old.

That makes it the oldest sample they’ve ever collected for their program.

Warsaw Groupers can grow to nearly eight-foot long and can weigh up to nearly 600-pounds.

The largest one ever caught in florida was nearly 440-pounds.