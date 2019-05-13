Florida driver stands through sunroof

A driver is caught on camera performing a dangerous stunt.

Police say 70-year-old Leonard Olsen was standing through the open sunroof of his Cadillac, not behind the wheel as it cruised down a Florida highway.

An off-duty Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy captured the drama on his cell phone.

It shows Olsen’s arms stretched out taking in the sites after activating the cruise control in Polk County on Tuesday.’

A trooper caught up with the Cadillac and pulled him over.

He also said he thought it would be a nice way to praise God for a minute.

Olsen was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.