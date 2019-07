An unusual sight for passengers on a Southwest flight when a flight attendant is spotted laying down in the overhead compartment

(FOX NEWS) – A unusual sight for passengers boarding a Southwest flight from Nashville to Philadelphia.

A passenger spotted a flight attendant relaxing laying down in the overhead compartment as folks boarded the plane.

The passenger said she was a bit confused by the situation and noted the flight attendant stayed in the compartment for about ten minutes.

Southwest Airlines released a statement saying their employees are known for the sense of humor.