Fastest lawnmower breaks Guinness World Record

One of the fastest accelerating vehicles on the track is not a car!

Honda is the new record holder for the world’s fastest lawnmower!

Guinness World Record confirming the mean mower v-2 now claims the title after successfully hitting 100 miles per hour in just six seconds!

Sitting behind the wheel was British stunt driver Jessica Hawkins.

Driving the mower to speeds as high as one hundred and ten miles per hour in her two test runs.

If the machine’s race track worthy speeds aren’t enough to impress you, the mean mower is also a fully functioning lawnmower.