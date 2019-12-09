Extreme slapping contest held in Peru

Ouch! Contestants in Peru slap each other to victory.

LIMA, PERU (NBC NEWS) — Sixteen contestants took to a stage in Lima over the weekend to slap themselves silly and find out who could deliver the biggest smack at Peru’s first-ever Extreme Slapping contest.

With each loud crack of palm to cheek, the crowd of onlookers issued a loud cry of “ooooooh” and cheered their favorite contestants who were competing for first place and a prize of $300.

One man was walloped so hard he passed out on stage.

In order to win, contestants must not flinch or pull away prior to being smacked.

The event’s organizer said Extreme Slapping started in the United States and became popular in Russia and spread globally via YouTube and social media.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: