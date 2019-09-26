Dumas High drumline goes viral with gravity-defying cadence

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas High School drumline is going viral with their gravity-defying performance.

Roy Avilas is playing the quads upside down and is fellow bandmate, senior Esai Jalomo, took to the drums blindfolded.

The stunt took place during the Dumas vs. Plainview game.

Avilas said he saw students at another school do it and thought he could do it too.

“When I tried to think about it, I got really nervous and, I think I just… let my arms do it. I wasn’t really thinking,” said Avilas.

The video has more than 130,000 views on Facebook.

Avilas said they already have something new planned for their next home game.

See the full video here: