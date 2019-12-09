Drunk Raccoon a media star in Germany

A racoon became a media star in Germany on Saturday (Dec 7) after it was spotted near a Christmas market in what witnesses described as a "drunken" state.

ERFURT, GERMANY (NBC NEWS) — A raccoon in Germany became quite an online sensation after video of his reportedly drunken antics hit the internet Saturday night.

The raccoon was spotted stumbling through the Christmas market in the town of Erfurt, walking unfazed around peoples’ feet and making no fuss as folks snapped selfies with the wild animal.

While some onlookers feared he might have been sick or poisoned. Some local media outlets reported witnesses saying they saw the tiny creature drinking mulled wine left in cups around the grounds of the market.

After his short adventure, he found a quiet doorway to sleep it off, watched over by a security guard.

The Fire Department came and transported the raccoon off in a carrier.

