Deputy turned away

A jewelry company is taking heat on social media after a uniformed deputy was denied entrance to a North Carolina store because of his gun.

The Iredell County Sheriff says a uniformed deputy, on his lunch break, tried to pick up an engagement ring he was having sized at “Kay Jewelers” in “Statesville.”

That’s when the sheriff says the store manager told the deputy he couldn’t come in with his service weapon but was welcome to come back when he was unarmed.

A spokesperson for “Kay Jeweler’s” said in a statement “We have tremendous respect for law enforcement. We will be sure to reinforce store training regarding our firearm policy with specific regard to uniformed law enforcement.”

The Iredell County Sheriff posted about the incident on Facebook receiving thousands of comments in support of the deputy.

The Iredell Sheriff says he’s not sure if the deputy has proposed yet, so he’s keeping his identity private.