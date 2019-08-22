Dept of Energy responds to energy star thermostat report

(FOX NEWS) – A previous thermostat report from Energy Star raising serious concerns for some consumers this week.

Now, the Department of Energy is responding to the online criticism.

Energy Star previously advising people to keep their homes at 82 degrees while sleeping, a minimum of 78 degrees during the day, and 85 degrees when you’re not home.

Consumers got pretty heated over the proposed settings with many saying that’s way too hot.

The Department of Energy now responding with “it is the position of DOE that Americans should set their thermostats to whatever temperature they choose.”

Adding, the original report was from 2009 and can be referred to if people want to “achieve greater energy savings in their homes.”