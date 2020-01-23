Deer hurdle over police cruiser

Police releasing this video capturing two deer jumping over a police cruiser in the middle of a 5k race in Rochester, Michigan.

(FOX NEWS) — Two “runners” in a 5K race in Michigan were apparently not told all the rules of the race.

Watch very carefully as the race winds down in a Rochester neighborhood Sunday.

Police were blocking incoming traffic for the runners when suddenly, two deer come running out of the pack of racers, and leap right over one of the cop cruisers.

One actually went all the way over the hood, the other over a barricade next to it.

Apparently no damage was done.

Unfortunately, the deer were disqualified for veering off-course.

More from MyHighPlains.com: