Dallas Bar Changes Name; Owners are Huge Fans of "Family Guy"

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 06:45 AM CST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 06:45 AM CST

A Dallas neighborhood bar is changing its name and its decor to transform into the tavern from the hit TV show "Family Guy."

The bar is formerly known as "The Whippersnapper" is now "The Drunken Clam" for at least the next month.

"The Drunken Clam" is the neighborhood pub Peter Griffin and his friends frequent in the animated TV show.

The bar has changed its sign and it's interior design to be nearly identical to the tavern's look.

There will also be drink specials inspired by the show and some Family Guy surprises for fans.

The owners of the bar are big fans.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


