Crowd catches a toddler that fell six stories in China

People save toddler from six floor fall with blanket.

CHINA (NBC NEWS) – A three-year-old boy was saved by a group of people who used a blanket to break his fall from a six-floor apartment balcony in southwest China Monday.

In the nail-biting video, the toddler is shown clinging to the edge of a balcony.

He tries to get himself back up to the side, but his feet keep slipping.

As the boy clings for his life, the neighbors quickly gather down below, form a circle and hold out a blanket.

The toddler plunges towards the pavement and falls straight into the blanket.

A neighbor picked up the boy who was then taken to the hospital. He suffered no injuries.

The boy was left alone at his home at the time while his grandmother went out for groceries, according to the police.