Crocs now has its own mascot and people on Twitter are freaking out.

Crocs is getting even more controversial.

The infamous shoe brand now has its own mascot and many social media users are not amused.

Pictures of the giant green figure dubbed “Croc Man”. Sparking a major debate on Twitter.

Some people are calling the mascot terrifying, with one Twitter user saying it “haunts” her.

Others are joining in on the fun, even posting pictures of “Croc Man’s” better half – a pink version of the character.