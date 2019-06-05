Coyote Invades Alabama Home

(WVTM/NBC News) An Alabama man found an unwelcome surprise when he was awakened by a noise in his basement earlier this week.

Roland Collins and his dog, Jake, jumped out of bed to investigate.

“I had my pistol there, I grabbed it, came down the stairway, to this door,” he says, retracing his steps.

Collins was startled by what he found when he turned on the lights.

“The coyote was standing about right here we were looking face to face. He had the cat, the dead cat between his legs,” Collins says.

The coyote had killed his cat.

“We just kind of looked at each other for maybe a second. He turned and ran,” Collins says.

After failing to make it back through the doggie door where he’d entered, the coyote continued to race around the basement, until Collins fired a shot.

“I just stepped around the corner and shot him, and he just dropped,” he says.

More: http://bit.ly/2JYOy7m

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: