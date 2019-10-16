Cow falls out of truck

A police officer gets a surprising call when a cow reportedly falls out of the back of a truck and runs away, quick for such a big girl!

(FOX NEWS) — Law enforcement in one Ohio town receives a very “mooving” call.

Officers in North Ridgeville, Ohio couldn’t believe their ears Tuesday when they heard a cow fell out of a truck.

Authorities say the back door of a trailer became loose and the cow fell onto the road.

The animal was thankfully unharmed but police say it was very fast it took three patrol cars and multiple attempts to lure the cow away from a nearby highway.

Officers say they finally got the beast to a soybean field when its owner showed up with two more cows.

Police say these new heifers helped convince their evasive friend to finally re-board the trailer.