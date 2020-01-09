Couple gets married in the ICU

(FOX NEWS) — An Indiana couple saying their “I do’s” in a hospital room so that the bride’s father could watch them tie the knot.

Shelby and Jared had originally planned to get married in October but when she recently learned that her father’s cancer had returned and was not responding to treatment they decided to speed up the process.

Her family rushing out to buy her a dress and her friends working on her hair.

The couple planning out a wedding in the hospital’s ICU in less than 30 minutes giving dad a front row seat.

Shelby says Jared and her dad joked about having a Colts-themed wedding because they were all big fans so it was only appropriate that Jared wore his Colts jersey for the ceremony.

Shortly after the wedding, Shelby’s dad opted to stop life support and move to hospice care.

The bride calling it the “most beautiful, bittersweet moment of my life”.

