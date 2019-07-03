Corpses Don’t Count: Hearse Pulled Over In HOV Lane

Nevada State Trooper issues warning to funeral home driver using the HOV lane...with a deceased body as his "passenger."

(KSNV/NBC News) Corpses don’t count.

That’s the lesson a Nevada mortuary van driver learned Monday when he was pulled over while driving in a Las Vegas HOV lane.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka pulled the van over, not realizing it belonged to a funeral home.

“I looked in the back and noticed the vehicle was equipped a lot like a hearse. It’s got some bars, a gurney, and there was a body bag laying on the gurney strapped in,” Smaka says.

Smaka laughed when the driver asked whether the body in the back counted as a passenger.

He responded by saying “he’s not with us anymore” and issued the driver a warning before letting him go.

