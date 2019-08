After losing a family member to suicide, a Wisconsin farmer is sending a powerful message with his corn maze this year: Your Life Matters.

MENOMONIE, WI (WEAU) – It’s that time of year again when corn mazes amaze kids of all ages.

A very special one can be found in Wisconsin.

John Govin’s farm in Menomonie delivers a powerful message.

His 10 acre maze addresses suicide prevention.

The maze spells out “Your Life Matters.”

the farmer hopes three simple words deliver a heartfelt message to those who need it.

The theme is personal.