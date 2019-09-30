Cobra beer can rescue

Rescuers in eastern India's Mayurbhanj district freed a cobra whose head was stuck in a beer can on Saturday.

MAYURBHANJ, ODISHA, India (NBC NEWS) — Rescuers in eastern India freed a cobra whose head was stuck in a beer can this Saturday.

The trapped snake was found by a local resident who reported the incident to rescuers.

Two men later reached the snake’s location and managed to free it by cutting the beer can with a sharp knife.

The Indian Cobra, also know as the Spectacled Cobra, is found in the forests of India and southeast Asia.

The venomous reptile has been listed under the ‘vulnerable’ category of the red list of International Union for Conservation of Nature as a result of its shrinking habitat.

