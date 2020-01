Security camera footage shows Florida marine officer leap to safety as a speeding boat bears down on his own craft.

(WBBH) A Fort Myers, Florida marine officer narrowly avoided getting hit by an out-of-control boat, jumping ship seconds before it collided with his.

Fort Myers police say the driver accidentally hit the throttle instead of going in reverse.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigated the crash and cited the boat’s driver for the careless operation of a vessel.

