Child’s birthday cake reads “Happy Birthday Loser”

A mix-up at a Missouri Walmart leaves a little girl with a cake that reads “Happy Birthday Loser.”

This is a photo of 2-year-old Elizabeth Jones that has gone viral.

Her mom says she asked for the cake to read, “Happy Birthday Lizard.” That’s the toddler’s nickname.

But just as Melin Jones was leaving the store, she realized it said, “Happy Birthday Loser.”

She did wind up getting Elizabeth a new cake with her real name on it.

While the little girl looks glum in that first photo, her mom posted on Facebook that Liz can’t read and they didn’t tell her what it said.

Melin jones added, “even if we did tell her that the cake said loser she doesn’t know what a loser is. So chill. Laugh, it’s funny.”

The cake mix-up happened back in September 2018, but the family recently reposted the photos online.