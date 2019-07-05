Child rescued from sewer drain

A 3-year-old boy is rescued out of a sewer drain Thursday night after falling into the drain while watching fourth of July fireworks.

Fright over the condition of a three-year-old boy turns to relief and joy as he is pulled out of a sewer drain in Indiana Thursday night.

The incident happening around 9 p-m while the boy fell into a drain while watching Fourth of July fireworks in Evansville, Indiana.

The sewer drain is about 27 feet deep and had water in it a swarm of rescuers including police, fire, and emergency medical on scene for the rescue.

The boy was pulled out of the drain about 10:30 p.m. and immediately taken for evaluation at a hospital. It’s not known if he has any injuries by the fall into the drain.

It’s also not known how the boy fell into the drain and if it was left open from previous work in it.