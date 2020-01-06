Chicken laughs at “why did the chicken cross the road?” joke

One man trains his chicken, Amelia Egghart, to laugh at the world's oldest joke.

(FOX NEWS) — Sometimes the oldest trick in the book can still get a laugh even if it’s from a chicken.

A chicken owner in North Carolina trained a chicken to laugh at the classic joke “why did the chicken cross the road?”

The chicken, Amelia egghart, found it hard to contain her laughter.

More from MyHighPlains.com: