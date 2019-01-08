Viral Videos

Chick-Fil-A Employee Feeds Disabled Man

Jan 08, 2019

A photo captures an act of kindness on the part of a fast food employee.

Jessica Gonzalez Gomez snapped this photo at the food court of a mall in Corpus Christi, Texas.

It shows a Chick-fil-A employee helping a disabled man eat his food.

The employee, nineteen-year-old Ashley Guzman, says the man she helped is a frequent customer and that workers typically help him get his food.

She said on this particular day, she sat with the man.

Guzman's boss, Ashley Tamez, says the restaurant encourages employees to help customers who need it but Guzman went above and beyond.

