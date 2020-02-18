Caught on video: Ice volcanoes erupt along Lake Michigan

(FOX NEWS) — An incredible sight caught on camera.
As “ice volcanoes” erupt along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
The National Weather Service says the weather phenomenon happened Sunday at Oval Beach in Saugatuck.
The agency says ice volcanoes form at the edge of ice shelves as waves battle the shore and force water up through the cones of ice.
