Caught on camera: Snake scares Australian reporter

WAGGA WAGGA, Australia (NBC NEWS) — An Australian reporter says she was terrified after a snake draped around her shoulders repeatedly struck at her microphone.

Sarah Cawte, a reporter in the southern town of Wagga Wagga, said she was doing a story on snake safety when she decided to have the snake wrapped around her while filming Wednesday.

She said she was scared because her hand was close to where the snake was biting.

Cawte bravely continued with recording the stand-up shot, and then asked the snake handler who was standing nearby to take the snake away.