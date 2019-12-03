Caught on camera: Shark knocks down surfer

Baby shark knocks down baby surfer! A seven-year-old Florida boy had an eventful Thanksgiving break when a little shark knocked him off his surfboard. A surfboard-mounted camera captured it all on video!

by: NBC News

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A shark came a bit too close for comfort for a young surfer in Florida over the weekend.

7-year-old Chandler Moore was surfing with his family at New Smyrna Beach when he was knocked off his surfboard by the shark.

The encounter was captured on the family’s GoPro.

You can see the shark as it jumps out of the water.

Chandler says he thought the shark was a scared fish.

The run-in isn’t going to keep him out of the water.

The second-grader says he wants to surf more now.

