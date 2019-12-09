Caught On Camera: Police Cruiser Torched

Viral Videos

Security footage shows suspect firebomb cruiser parked outside of Hawthorne, California police department.

by: NBC News

(KNBC)  Police in Hawthorne, California have  arrested a man suspected of setting a police car on fire in front of the station in an act caught on camera, the department announced Thursday.

Officers realized an unoccupied patrol vehicle parked in front of the police department had been engulfed in flames at about 12:15 a.m. Surveillance footage taken of the incident depicts a man dousing the SUV with an “unknown accelerant” and lighting it on fire.

The suspect, 24-year-old Elmer Maldonado of Hawthorne, was arrested without incident nearby, on the same block as the arson.

