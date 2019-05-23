Caught on camera cat vs coyote
Caught on camera. Watch this cat fend off a coyote.
An Altadena, California homeowner was surprised when he found the footage.
The cat seeming to hold its ground, taking swipes at the coyote.
Coyotes are known to prey upon unsuspecting pets like small dogs and cats.
After a few attempts, the coyote thought better of trying to make a meal out of this fearless feline.
The cat belonged to a neighbor and was reported to be unharmed.
